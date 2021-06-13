Did you not have the opportunity to follow WWDC 2021 yesterday or would you still like some summaries? You are in the right place! In this article we will talk about all the news on macOS Monterey.

macOS Monterey: what changes

In macOS Monterey, as in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, the app is revolutionized FaceTime to integrate support for the new function SharePlay than to promise users to be able to share content such as music and movies to discuss them together, even from a distance. But not just multimedia content. It will also be possible to share the screen of your device and share a web page, a photo album or a map. The FaceTime app is also modified with a brand new and modern “grid” view.

Spatial audio that lets you hear a person’s voice coming from the part of the screen where they are positioned in the grid and the active removal of background noise during calls or video calls (optional) make FaceTime perfect for keeping in touch with all of them remotely, even given the opening to Android and Windows via browser. Thanks to the links you can also schedule a FaceTime video call for the future, as we have been used to doing with Google Meet or Zoom in the last year.

Messages integrates with the feature Shared with you which allows you to view content that our people have shared in a chat in Apple Photos, Safari, Apple News, Apple Music, Apple Podcast and Apple TV. Not only. It also allows us to reply directly from one of the aforementioned apps without having to go back to the Messages app.

THE Quick Commands finally arrive on Mac too, after having landed on iOS and iPadOS, allowing as stated by Apple “users to quickly perform actions with the apps they use the most. Thanks to a large set of predefined actions specifically designed for Mac, the user can instantly share files, create animated GIFs and much more. Those with more advanced skills can also customize the shortcuts according to their workflow using the relevant editor“.

macOS Monterey: notifications

This update also significantly affects notifications and the Do Not Disturb function that calls name in Concentration. This new function allows you to create different routines to silence all or only some notifications depending on the time or place where you are and also allows you to notify friends and colleagues of the “disconnection” status. By default there are plans for work, reading, gaming, driving and fitness but you can add others according to your needs through the Settings. Notifications completely change style and are redesigned to highlight the contact’s photo or app icon, making it easier to recognize.

macOS Monterey: other important changes

The functions of Continuity, to switch from one Apple device to another even more easily, we read in particular that “the user can also drag and drop content from one device to another, for example, make a sketch with Apple Pencil on the iPad and instantly insert it into a Keynote slide on the Mac“.

On Mac it also arrives AirPlay which basically allows you to turn your Mac into an Apple TV to share the screen and content such as music, movies and photos from other Macs, iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch.

It also arrives on Mac, as on iPhone and iPad support a Live text, iCloud + and Maps.

Exclusively for Macs with M1 chips comes another very important feature: spatial audio with surround effect. But only if you use AirPods Pro or AirPods Max: a function to be improved, to also support Intel processors and other headphones – even from other brands – or the speakers themselves of the Mac, but already a good starting point.

macOS Monterey: beta

If you want you can download and install on your macOS Monterey device in beta. We would like to remind you that this is a pre-released developer beta 3/4 months in advance and therefore probably contains many errors. Downgrading is very difficult and could lead to the loss of some data. Remember to back up your device and only proceed if you are sure you want to do so and accept the risk.

First, you will need to go up betaprofiles only from Safari, then select the software we need, in this case macOS, and download the configuration profile. We must now go to the Mac settings to install the configuration profile, by entering the password of an administrator and restarting the device. Now we have to go to the settings section dedicated to updates, start the download and install the update, remembering to connect a charger if we have less than 50% of remaining battery. Now we just have to wait the time necessary for the installation and enjoy the new macOS in preview.

MacOS Monterey compatible devices

The devices compatible with the new operating system for Apple computers are:

iMac (21.5-inch, Late 2015) – Model Identifier: iMac16,1

Model Identifier: iMac16,1 iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5-inch, Late 2015) – Model Identifier: iMac16,2

Model Identifier: iMac16,2 iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, Late 2015) – Model Identifier: iMac17,1

Model Identifier: iMac17,1 iMac (21.5-inch, 2017) – Model Identifier: iMac18,1

Model Identifier: iMac18,1 iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5-inch, 2017) – Model Identifier: iMac18,2

Model Identifier: iMac18,2 iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2017) – Model Identifier: iMac18,3

Model Identifier: iMac18,3 iMac Pro – Model Identifier: iMacPro1,1

Model Identifier: iMacPro1,1 iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5-inch, 2019) – Model Identifier: iMac19,2

Model Identifier: iMac19,2 iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2019) – Model Identifier: iMac19,1

Model Identifier: iMac19,1 iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2020) – Model Identifier: iMac20,1

Model Identifier: iMac20,1 iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2020) – Model Identifier: iMac20,2

Model Identifier: iMac20,2 iMac (24-inch, M1, 2021) – Model Identifier: iMac21,1

Model Identifier: iMac21,1 iMac (24-inch, M1, 2021) – Model Identifier: iMac21,2

Model Identifier: iMac21,2 Mac Pro (Late 2013) – Model Identifier: MacPro6,1

Model Identifier: MacPro6,1 Mac Pro (Rack, 2019) – Model Identifier: MacPro7,1

Model Identifier: MacPro7,1 Mac Pro (2019) – Model Identifier: MacPro7,1

Model Identifier: MacPro7,1 Mac mini (Late 2014) – Model Identifier: Macmini7,1

Model Identifier: Macmini7,1 Mac mini (2018) – Model Identifier: Macmini8,1

Model Identifier: Macmini8,1 Mac mini (M1, 2020) – Model Identifier: Macmini9,1

Model Identifier: Macmini9,1 MacBook Air (11-inch, Early 2015) – Model Identifier: MacBookAir7,1

Model Identifier: MacBookAir7,1 MacBook Air (13-inch, Early 2015) – Model Identifier: MacBookAir7,2

Model Identifier: MacBookAir7,2 MacBook Air (13-inch, 2017) – Model Identifier: MacBookAir7,2

Model Identifier: MacBookAir7,2 MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2018) – Model Identifier: MacBookAir8,1

Model Identifier: MacBookAir8,1 MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2019) – Model Identifier: MacBookAir8,2

Model Identifier: MacBookAir8,2 MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2020) – Model Identifier: MacBookAir9,1

Model Identifier: MacBookAir9,1 MacBook Air (M1, 2020) – Model Identifier: MacBookAir10,1

Model Identifier: MacBookAir10,1 MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2016) – Model Identifier: MacBook9,1

Model Identifier: MacBook9,1 MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, 2017) – Model Identifier: MacBook10,1

Model Identifier: MacBook10,1 MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch, Early 2015) – Model Identifier: MacBookPro12,1

Model Identifier: MacBookPro12,1 MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015) – Model Identifier: MacBookPro11,4

Model Identifier: MacBookPro11,4 MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015) – Model Identifier: MacBookPro11,5

Model Identifier: MacBookPro11,5 MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, two Thunderbolt 3 ports) – Model Identifier: MacBookPro13,1

Model Identifier: MacBookPro13,1 MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, four Thunderbolt 3 ports) – Model Identifier: MacBookPro13,2

Model Identifier: MacBookPro13,2 MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016) – Model Identifier: MacBookPro13,3

Model Identifier: MacBookPro13,3 MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, two Thunderbolt 3 ports) – Model Identifier: MacBookPro14,1

Model Identifier: MacBookPro14,1 MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, four Thunderbolt 3 ports) – Model Identifier: MacBookPro14,2

Model Identifier: MacBookPro14,2 MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2017) – Model Identifier: MacBookPro14,3

Model Identifier: MacBookPro14,3 MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2018, four Thunderbolt 3 ports) – Model Identifier: MacBookPro15,2

Model Identifier: MacBookPro15,2 MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2018) – Model Identifier: MacBookPro15,1

Model Identifier: MacBookPro15,1 MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, four Thunderbolt 3 ports) – Model Identifier: MacBookPro15,2

Model Identifier: MacBookPro15,2 MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2019) – Model Identifier: MacBookPro15,1

Model Identifier: MacBookPro15,1 MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2019) – Model Identifier: MacBookPro15,3

Model Identifier: MacBookPro15,3 MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, two Thunderbolt 3 ports) – Model Identifier: MacBookPro15,4

Model Identifier: MacBookPro15,4 MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019) – Model Identifier: MacBookPro16,1

Model Identifier: MacBookPro16,1 MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019) – Model Identifier: MacBookPro16,4

Model Identifier: MacBookPro16,4 MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020, four Thunderbolt 3 ports) – Model Identifier: MacBookPro16,2

Model Identifier: MacBookPro16,2 MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020, two Thunderbolt 3 ports) – Model Identifier: MacBookPro16.3

Model Identifier: MacBookPro16.3 MacBook Pro (13-inch, M1, 2020) – Model Identifier: MacBookPro17,1

Forcing the installation of the update on an incompatible device could cause a severe slowdown or permanent blocking of the device. We do not recommend the forced installation of software updates but if you really wish to have the latest version of macOS on your older Mac, pay close attention to what you do and assume your responsibilities: there are no refunds and no warranty. covers these issues.