M5s, Di Maio: “We represent the middle class. The right doesn’t know how to do it”

The M5s continues to fight its internal war, still many knots to untie for the new party of Giuseppe Conte, which should see the light in about ten days, as confirmed by the former premier. The Foreign Minister takes care of the current state of the grillini. “I am not aware – explains Luigi Di Maio to the Press – that there is a change of name in the pipeline. an attempt to finally make the Movement a responsible force, organized and reasonable “. On international events with the memorandum of understanding on the Silk Road signed in 2019:” I limit myself to observing that the data of Italian exports to that part of the world are growing frighteningly. Our alliance on values ​​is not questionable. And with the advent of the Biden presidency, the emphasis on this issue is even stronger and more shared. We have a frank relationship with the Chinese on commercial activities “.

Di Maio also addresses the issue of the new identity of the M5s. “We have changed – continues the Foreign Minister for the Press – without ever giving up on ourselves, especially our values. We represent that part of the country that most needs change, the middle class that pays taxes, which never pulls. back and carrying the burden of the community on our shoulders every day. We talk to them and we will do so for a long time to come. We are the only political force that has been part of the last three governments, contributing significantly to the results we begin I am thinking of the management of the pandemic, of the projections of economic growth at 4% or of the record data on exports. The citizens see that the center-right, which has become right-wing, is no longer able to fight their battles. We want protecting businesses, forgotten professions, VAT numbers. And we believe in tax reform and justice reform. All issues that cannot be tackled in an ideological way “.