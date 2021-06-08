From July 2 to 22, the Tomás Fernández Gil de Molina de Segura municipal auditorium will host the first edition of Segura Sound, a new festival, an initiative of the Molina de Segura City Council, through the councils of Local Festivities, Youth and Citizen Participation, «born with the firm purpose of supporting culture and activating local tourism by the hand of great national artists », As explained by the mayor, Eliseo García, during the presentation.

A total of nine groups and companies make up the poster of this festival, which will provide “a fantastic musical and cultural offer to the summer of Molina de Segura,” said the mayor of Youth and Culture, Soledad Nortes. He recalled that the initiative was selected in the youth participatory budgeting process.

Those in charge of kicking off Segura Sound will be the Murcians of M Clan (July 2). The rock band led by Carlos Tarque will take the stage to play the songs from their latest album, Delta (2016), and review their 20-year career through those songs that have already become essential in their repertoire, according to explained Andrés Martínez, councilor for Local Festivities.

The relief will be taken by the Stay homas (July 8), the Catalan trio that went viral with their songs recorded from the terrace in full confinement. Along with them will also be the Cartagena Viré River. On July 14, the music and performing arts company Belter Souls will put the color note with its magnificent fusion of black music, gospel and soul.

More confirmed artists



Others who have not wanted to miss the appointment are Hall effect, which, in full celebration of its 10 years of career, will make a stop in the city of Vega Media del Segura with its 1Diez Tour (July 15). In addition, on this occasion, the canaries will be accompanied by the boys from Meler, which will let their kites fly at night.

Laughter and good humor are guaranteed with the Comandante Lara show (July 21). For its part, Gins, the group that is sweeping its everyday potpourri, will be in charge of closing the Festival together with the indie rock group Karavana (July 22).

The Councilor for Youth stressed that “with a first-rate poster and an outdoor space that complies with all current security measures against Covid-19, the festival named after the river not only vindicates and promotes safe culture, but also which stands as a great claim to encourage tourism, hospitality and local commerce ».

For his part, the councilor from Moline added that “around the Segura Sound our city has many good things to offer. The tourist, cultural, recreational and gastronomic attractions are only a small part of the wide and diverse offer that you will find before and after each of the scheduled concerts ».