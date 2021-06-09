The calendar continues to discount dates. There are only 44 days left for the Olympic flame to preside over Tokyo. At this point, despite the fact that some sports have just closed the qualifying processes, there is little doubt about who and in what form they will be in the Games. One of those who is uncertain is Lydia Valentín (Camponaraya, 36 years old). The triple Olympic medalist He does not know if he will compete in the 76 kg category, in which he has always been (The International varied the weights before starting the qualification process for Tokyo and in his case it went from 75 to 76 kg) or in the 87 kilos.

“We will make the decision in the next few days. At the moment I am staying at an intermediate weight and waiting. I think my most comfortable weight would be 76 kilos, but we have to assess what rivals there would be in it and in the higher category, in which I would also be comfortable. We will choose what suits me best “, confirms the berciana in AS.

Lydia’s doubts come after the umpteenth controversy of the International Federation (IWF), which decided to change together with the IOC the qualification process with one month left to conclude. That variation and the absence of Valentine, due to illness (he suffered a serious picture of gastroenteritis before traveling), in the European put her in check. In the ranking of 76 kilos it is not classified from the beginning, but ahead there are sanctioned countries that will not be able to compete in Tokyo or that will only be able to take two men and two women. Therefore, perhaps the accounts would come out (the best of each continent also classify and there is one invitation per category). When in doubt, and taking advantage of a part of the modifications that benefited him, heThe Spaniard traveled to the Iberoamerican of Cali (Colombia) to only weigh himself in 87 kilos and thus obtain a direct ticket to his fourth Games. In that division, with its coefficient, it did rank among the eight best (it is fourth).

The story, like almost all those surrounding the IWF in recent years, is bizarre. Once it’s over, Lydia resigns herself. “We weren’t expecting it at all. In the end, the International does a little what it wants, but you only have to abide by the change“.

With her eyes on Tokyo, the Berciana also wanted to settle the commotion generated by her candidacy to be flagged: “I would have loved to be, but it hasn’t. Two great athletes like Saúl Craviotto and Mireia Belmonte have been chosen and I am very happy for them“.