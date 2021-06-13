The Postal Police of Milan, with the coordination of the Postal and Communications Police Service of Rome, at the request of the PM Alessandro Gobbis of the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office, is carrying out home and computer searches in various regions of Italy, in particular in Veneto and Emilia Romagna, as part of the investigations launched after the serious hacker attack last autumn against the company Luxottica which had caused extensive damage and partial blocking of production activities.