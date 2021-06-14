The second part of ‘Lupine’, one of Netflix’s surprises this season, whose success caught the platform itself red-handed –was seen in more than 76 million homes according to his statistics – earlier this year. The impression of his followers, who greatly enjoyed the beginning of his adventures, is quite unanimous when it comes to highlighting a striking change in its structure, a decision that defeats the remarkable interest of its first chapters. The new installment, another similar batch in terms of number of episodes, seems written and directed by a completely different creative team. This assessment is not entirely correct, but it is correct in part, highlighting some shortcomings that did not exist before. Input, no longer sign the realization in any moment Louis Leterrier, which gave the rider a fantastic rhythm. The French director became known with the box office ‘Transporter’ and entered Hollywood with the help of ‘The Incredible Hulk’, by Edward Norton, but here it seems that he got out of the car on time and his postulates have been ignored. Let us remember that the main character of this series, incarnated with good character by Omar sy (‘Untouchable’), part of the spirit of the well-known French literary myth to translate it to the present day.

The fifth installment of the first part of the story arc of ‘Lupine’, whose continuation was released last year, He finished very high, with the protagonist between a rock and a hard place, obsessed with avenging the death of his father, the same one who gave him the book ‘Arsène Lupine, gentleman thief’, by Maurice Leblanc, whose pages describe the first adventures of the famous icon. The classic of French literature is the inspiration for his refined robbery schemes as a white-collar thief. Despite the pitfalls in the script, which are multiplying in its current development, the story worked using an interesting device that has since disappeared: Each episode focused on a different little adventure, where what seemed to be going to happen ended up not happening. Assane Diop, played by Sy, who defines the inspiration for his role as “the French James Bond”, solved his problems with ingenuity, with a lot of mystery involved. He achieved his goals by risking his own life in his desire to end the subject who disgraced his father, the perfidious Pellegrini, the villain of the function. Parallel to his audacious criminal career, robbing the rich like Robin Hood dispensing justice, he faced his role as a separated father who seeks to connect with his son, instilling in him his principles and his passion for Arsène Lupin’s books. However, everything got complicated as the story progressed to the point of being threatened with death, with serious consequences for his family. The charismatic Ludivine sagnier (‘Lola and her brothers’) takes up her position as an ex-wife fed up with everything.

The first installment of the second part of ‘Lupine’ is solved awkwardly, with a rickety address that leads the plot to unfortunate common places that turn the series into one more story, conventional and predictable. Action scenes are not particularly bright and the characters behave as appropriate to the plot. There is no shortage of flashbacks that portray the relationship of the main character with his ex-partner, when they were both children and their love and pleasure were forged by the theft of Assane Diop, whose revenge to clean the honor of his father is complicated. There are fewer tricks, and they sing more, which tarnishes the level of entertainment, leaving the doors open for a third season.

The first two seasons of ‘Lupine’ are available on Netflix.