Lupine 2 hit Netflix to the delight of viewers. In this installment, Omar sy It will continue with its applauded portrayal of the character Assane Diop, who must search for her son kidnapped by Raoul.

Given the reception of the first part of the program, the streaming giant renewed the fiction with a third season, as confirmed by Sy himself on Twitter in May 2021.

“We cannot hide anything from you. Lupine part 3 it is confirmed ”, announced the actor. The comments were immediate and many are looking forward to the premiere of the new episodes.

When will the third season of Lupine arrive on Netflix?

The second season of Lupine just launched on Netflix this June 11, so the online video service has not yet disclosed an exact release date.

Likewise, it is known that, at the moment, the production has not started filming the series, but it is believed that could arrive mid 2022 . This if preventive measures are taken into account to avoid contagion by the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, it should be considered that the director of Lupine, George kay, does not follow a faithful adaptation of the novels created by Maurice Leblanc, but uses them as inspiration to make more content, so the filmmaker takes his time in the production of each season.

What is Lupine about, part 2?

The synopsis posted by Netflix reads as follows: Assane’s quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini has destroyed her family. Cornered, he is forced to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger.