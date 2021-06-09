The French series ‘Lupine’ returns tomorrow to Netflix with the second part of this mystery thriller that stars Omar Sy as Assane Diop, a white-collar thief who is inspired by Arsène Lupine, the novel character of the writer Maurice Leblanc. The series follows Assane in her quest to exact revenge on the powerful Pellegrini family after her patriarch, Hubert, framed her father in a crime that led to his death. Lupine also focuses on Assane’s relationship with her son Raoul and their messy divorce.

The first part of ‘Lupine’ was released in January 2021 and both Sy’s performance and the show’s fast pace garnered praise. That 5-episode installment ended with Raoul’s kidnapping by one of Pellegrini’s henchmen. This fact will be an important component of the second part.

Sy, one of the most popular actors in France, began his career as a comedian before performing ‘The Untouchables’, for which he won the French Caesar and the hearts of 20 million viewers. Since then, he has starred in blockbuster franchises such as’ X-Men: Days of Future Past ‘and’ Jurassic World ‘, and has acted alongside Tom Hanks, in’ Inferno ‘(2016) and with Harrison Ford in’ Call of the wild ‘(2020).

– How did you land on the ‘Lupine’ project?

– I came to this series with the offer to interpret the character that I wanted. It is rare that actors call us to interpret what we want. It didn’t take long to find Arsène Lupine very attractive, she is the perfect character for any actor. He is seductive and intelligent, he plays multiple roles in each episode and makes you live all kinds of adventures.

-He considers him a French icon

-Yes. In England they have James Bond and in France we have Lupine. When you grow up in France, you read Lupin’s stories, imagine what he looks like, and know what he’s capable of. He is one of our heroes. I was familiar with the manga version of Lupine so I knew the character through the Japanese version, from the vision of the 80s. When I joined the project, I started reading the books and re-watched all the filmed adaptations. I must say that Georges Descrières’s performance (in the 1970s French TV series) is my favorite.

–’Lupine ‘is his first role on television, a sophisticated and action-packed version of a character who has gained great importance in the French imagination. What was the biggest challenge when it came to interpreting it?

–For us the most important thing was to maintain its essence by sharing it with the world. We thought a lot about how to transfer the character to the world today. We could not use the effect of the ‘Mission Impossible’ mask again, so we opted for a very simple option: Assane is defined by her thirst for justice, by the fact of being socially ignored, her invisibility is her trauma and her power. . The more you change costumes and trades, the more you blend in with the crowd. I accepted that idea because it is something with which I totally identify. In my experience as a television comedian, I know that all it takes to change your identity is a hat and a pair of glasses. Assane needs little details to move up socially, because society tends to focus more on what people do than who people are.

–And although the series is a success, you have decided to play Lupine from a less-is-more approach.

– As an actor I tend to be more exaggerated, but my performance in ‘Lupine’ is moderate. In that sense, I feel like I’m venturing into new territory because I was forced to control myself so as not to turn it into a caricature.

–’Lupine ‘is a purely fictional creation with historical and literary references, but Lupine is considered to be the version of Leblanc, a bandit created by Pierre Alexis Ponson du Terrail in 1857. A teacher within a character?

“It’s the essence of the white-gloved robber.” When you talk about Lupine, you mean the mastermind of a robber, the man who is always one step ahead of the rest. Personally, I think that the action of a character with these characteristics for any actor is exhilarating.

-Lupine adapted to the times is an immigrant who tries to improve himself and support his family …

When you get to the performance itself you have to consider the character’s backstory, how he became who he is, understanding the gray areas and the nuances. George Kay and François Uzan, the co-creators of the series, wanted to explore Assane’s childhood and have her origins have an impact on my performance.

– Now the episodes of the second part are coming. The top five were one of Netflix’s biggest hits. Did you expect this repercussion?

-I did not expect it; you can never guess the reception of the public. The audience has responded great and I am very happy. This is my first television series and I must admit that it has been a totally different experience. It seemed to me that I was shooting a ten hour movie where I had time to develop the story and the character of the character, and I liked that.