Lupine, Netflix’s new French miniseries, liked the users, which led it to become one of the most popular in Peru during 2020.

With Omar sy What Assane diop, the plot brings us back to a character already known to viewers: Arséne Lupine, created by Maurice Leblanc, who is also called the ‘thief knight’.

After the broadcast of the first season of Lupine, more than one viewer wondered whether or not there would be a second part. Netflix announced yes.

Lupine Trailer: Part 2

What will happen in Lupine: part 2?

With the plan to frame Hubert pellegrini To no avail, a man close to him intercepts Assane Diop as he rides a train with Claire and Raou. Although he is arrested, he manages to escape. After reaching their destination, Diop explains to Claire that the man on the train is related to her father and that “it will not be long until everything is over.”

Later we see that, while the family is walking on the beach, Raoul is kidnapped. With his parents looking for him, Youssef Guedira, a Parisian police detective, is presented as a key character for the new chapters.

Lupine Release Date: Part 2

After releasing its trailer, Netflix confirmed that Lupine part 2 will arrive this Friday, June 11.

Lupine protagonists