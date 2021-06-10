The first season of Lupine was another great success for Netflix that, since it began to make more original content each year for its platform, has dominated the success of its series over its films. Lupine is no exception.

The story starring Omar Sy opens its second season this week and will take up the story that his followers loved. Here we tell you everything you need to know so as not to miss it.

Release date and time of Lupine 2 by country

Lupine 2 premieres this Friday, June 11 through Netflix, And as the platform is used to, the content will be uploaded approximately between 12 a.m. m and 3 am on the same day and can be seen in scoop by fans who enjoy its contents at dawn.

Here are the schedules by country:

Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Panama and Ecuador: 2.00 am

Chile, Paraguay, Venezuela, Bolivia and Puerto Rico: 3.00 A.M

Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay: 4.00 am

Watch the premiere of Lupine 2 on Netflix

To see the exclusive premiere of Lupine 2, you must have an active subscription to the Netflix streaming service. It should be noted that the platform no longer offers the first free month that it used to have until a few months ago. Therefore, payment for the plan you choose is mandatory to enjoy this and other content.

Main characters of Lupine 2

Omar sy as Assane Diop

Etan simon as Raoul

Vincent Londez as Captain Romain Laugier

Ludivine sagnier What Claire

Hervé Pierre as Mr Hubert Pellegrini

Antoine gouy What Benjamin Ferel

Clotilde Hesme as Juliette Pellegrini

Soufiane Guerrab like Youssef Guedira.

Synopsis of Lupine 2

Assane’s obsession with revenge on Hubert Pellegrini has torn her family apart. Now he is cornered and must hatch a new plan, whatever the cost, “describes the official synopsis published by Netflix on May 11, the day it released its first official trailer and moved its followers.

Lupine 2 Trailer

In case you haven’t seen the exciting teaser for Lupine 2 yet, we leave it below for you. This second part of the series, which was much requested by fans, promises not to disappoint.