After a long wait, Lupine, a French Netflix series that has fascinated users of the service, launched its new chapters.

With its five episodes now available, fans finally saw if Diop’s revenge against Hubert Pelligrini came to fruition or not. Also, we already know if the protagonist could clean the image of his father.

Spoilers warning.

What happened at the end of Lupine: part 2?

Lupine: Part 2 continued right where we left off in the first installment, with Assane and Claire searching for their kidnapped son Raoul. Detective Youssef Guedira informed them that Léonard, hired by Pelligrini, had taken him away. Finally, the teenager is rescued.

Later, Benjamin Ferel, Diop’s best friend, tells Léonard where he can find Assane. What he never imagined was that another man hired by Hubert Pelligrini would kill him, in order to incriminate the protagonist of Lupine in his death.

With the police behind Assane, he turns to his friend. Together they hide in a cellar, but the officers find them. Once again, Diop shows his cunning and, with a map, they escape through the Denfert-Rochereau tunnels. Likewise, they send clues to Guédira to prove his innocence.

The final part of Lupine 2 shows Assane and Benjamin’s plan.. Both realize that they lack one more accomplice and convince a young man to pose as a financial expert and approach Pelligrini.

Assane Diop manages to escape from the Police. Photo: Netflix

With the help of this ally, Diop manages to enter the charity concert, where he took the opportunity to force Hubert to confess his crimes. Meanwhile, Guédira shows Dumont’s video to her colleagues and Sofia asks that her boss be arrested for his ties to the millionaire. Assane escapes.

What does the end of Lupine mean: part 2?

After managing to clarify everything, Assane Diop reunites with her family and finally tells them “that everything is over”. Hubert and Dumont are arrested.

Although we see that the story – for the moment – concluded, there is one question that remained: Where did Assane go? At the end of the series, Claire and Raoul meet him on a bridge for the last time before he runs away from the police aimlessly.

Assane and her family were reunited, but had to separate. Photo: Netflix

At the moment, it has been confirmed that Lupine will have a third.