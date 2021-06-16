Former President Lula and his sons appealed to the Federal District Court of Justice against a lower court decision that freed actress Regina Duarte from paying compensation for moral damages for sharing unfounded accusations against former first lady Marisa Letícia.

On April 26, Judge Manuel Eduardo Pedroso Barros, of the 12th Civil Court of Brasília, convicted the actress and former Special Secretary of Culture for sharing false news and ordered her to publicly recant with Lula’s family. Regina Duarte posted a cartoon on her Instagram profile that said “found R$250 million in an account of Lula’s deceased”.

In the decision, he highlighted that she was “error-induced” due to the fact that the wrong amount was informed by the Court in an action, not being indemnified.

According to the newspaper Folha de São Paulo, Teixeira Zanin Martins Advogados, which represents Lula’s family, asks that the actress be ordered to pay R$131,000 to repair moral damages. In the request, Lula said that he will donate all the value to the social project of Father Julio Lancellotti, from São Paulo.

On May 8, Regina Duarte complied with the measure determined by the Court in Publication on Instagram.

