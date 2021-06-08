President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a law to toughen criminal liability for violation of the rules for holding mass actions and extremist activities. The document was published on the National Legal internet portal republics.

The initiative supplemented the Criminal Code (CC) with two new articles: 361.4 (“Promoting extremist activities”) and 361.5 (“Undergoing training or other training to participate in extremist activities”). For the first, the maximum punishment will be up to six years in prison, for the second – three.

The politician also increased his prison terms under Article 369.3 (“Violation of the order of organizing or holding mass events”). Now those guilty according to it will be assigned up to five years in prison, and the responsibility can affect even those who publicly call to go out into the street.

Earlier, Lukashenka signed a law that equates journalists covering unauthorized protest actions with their participants. They will face criminal liability if the event is broadcast or information about its holding is published.