Fortunately, the footballer recovered and is conscious, although he is still under care and undergoing medical tests. He was left alone in a scare, but it affected all the footballers of Europe, especially his teammates, both national and club. Romelu Lukaku, who played for Belgium at 9:00 p.m., dedicated the first goal to him with a resounding “Chris, stay strong, I love you.” After the game, he dedicated a few words to him at a press conference.