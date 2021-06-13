The world stood still in the match between Denmark and Finland. With just two minutes to go to the end of the first half, Eriksen collapsed on a throw-in for no apparent reason. We all spent an eternal quarter of an hour in anguish while the doctors did the cardiac massage.
Fortunately, the footballer recovered and is conscious, although he is still under care and undergoing medical tests. He was left alone in a scare, but it affected all the footballers of Europe, especially his teammates, both national and club. Romelu Lukaku, who played for Belgium at 9:00 p.m., dedicated the first goal to him with a resounding “Chris, stay strong, I love you.” After the game, he dedicated a few words to him at a press conference.
The Belgian forward explained that “It was really difficult” to order his mind and go out to the game concentrated. Lukaku explained that this is the first time he has experienced something like this with a teammate he currently plays with, although he recalled that “Daley Blind went through a similar situation when he was at Ajax. The Belgian played with him at Manchester United.
“I already said it in the field, I spend more time with Eriksen than with my family, so it has been very difficult to get my mind in order. I have cried because I was thinking about his family, his children, his girlfriend, his parents, his sister … Pwe roast a long time together, we win together. So when I saw him fall like this representing his country, in his country, it was very very hard and it took me a lot to concentrate, ”he revealed.
The player confessed that his teammates from the Belgian team helped him through the trance and thanked them for supporting him to jump onto the grass. He scored two goals, but his thoughts are not on the Euro, but on Eriksen and all his loved ones.
Leave a Reply