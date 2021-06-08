The general director of the Mesa del Castillo Hospital, Luis Mesa del Castillo, will lead the Murcian Union of Hospitals and Clinics (UMHC), a position in which he will relieve Dr. Pedro Hernández Jiménez after six years in office. The change in management has been known after a vote in the Extraordinary General Assembly held this Tuesday morning via telematics.

Luis Mesa del Castillo Clavel faces this new stage with “Enthusiasm and motivation” to continue in the line that the previous directive had been drawing, according to sources from the Hospital in a statement. “Many very positive things have been done in recent years and I would like to contribute in this regard. Pedro has involved the associates in the day-to-day life of the UMHC and personally I want to follow this path ”, declared the new president.

Keep the teamwork and increase the number of associates of the organization; continue with good relations with the Murcian Health Service (SMS) as allies in the health strategy of the Region; Y get agreements with health insurers To carry out joint actions in healthcare quality, protocolization of processes and sponsorship of conferences on healthcare management are the main challenges for the future for Luis Mesa del Castillo.

The new president of the UMHC also intends to continue the alliances with the Professional Associations of the Region of Murcia, with associations of the sector, both from other Autonomous Communities and at the national level; in addition to remain strongly linked to the Croem.

“We are going through a difficult time due to the pandemic. The health panorama in the Region of Murcia has given a very good response to the crisis, uniting all its resources, public and private, for the common good. With this example of collaboration and vocation I would like to face the management of the UMHC », concluded Luis Mesa del Castillo.

The Murcian Union of Hospitals and Clinics (1979) is a non-profit organization that currently has 129 associated centers. He defends and represents the group of hospitals and private clinics in the Region of Murcia, acting as an interlocutor of the administration and promoting a private medicine of the highest level.