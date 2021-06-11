Luis Fonsi continues unstoppable in music. After the premiere of “Bésame” with Myke Towers, the Puerto Rican singer revealed what new genres he would love to dabble in.

In conversations with the EFE agency, the interpreter of “Despacito” spoke about his new song and said that he would like to record a collaboration with K-pop artists and bands.

“I would love to work with a K-po group p, because that’s what I like, getting out of my comfort zone, mixing styles, colors and flavors. That is music ”, said the Caribbean artist.

In the talk, he referred to having recorded a Mandarin version of his hit titled “Despacito”.

At another point in the interview, he gave more details about his song with Myke Towers, where he now vindicates in “Bésame” the desire to “kiss people, hug them and dance together” in a context that is still in force with a pandemic.

“The world needs to dance and joy,” he said Luis Fonsi. “It’s a curious song because it has a lot of bachata influence, but neither of us came from there. It is what shows that music is universal and that, when you want, the same language is spoken ”, he added.

One of the most remembered appearances of the singer in front of his audience was at Miss Universe 2021, held on May 16. He replaced Pitbull, who from the beginning confirmed his presence, but had to cancel it.

