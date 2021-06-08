As a good football fan, he wanted to be a professional player since he was a child, the ball always seduced him. Then the technical direction took center stage and took him to the top.

Montoya (Caldas, 1967) has always been in love with soccer. His desire was to shine as a professional footballer, but due to difficult times in the family finances, he became more concerned with studying. While playing as an amateur, he realized that he had a talent for managing teams. The dream of playing stopped, but he launched himself as a coach. A twist of fate.

“I always wanted to play professional football, but they were very difficult moments and then I leaned towards the technical direction”

He prepared in Medellín, led in the youth teams and youth teams in Antioquia until he reached Atlético Nacional. There, he received the first opportunity to lead the professional team in 2001. Months later he was runner-up in the Colombian league with a squad that included Milton Patiño, Juan Carlos Ramírez, Freddy ‘Totono’ Grisales, Iván ‘Champeta’ Velásquez, Faustino Asprilla , among others.

In 2003, Once Caldas opened the door for him and became – for many – the best coach in the country. He was immediately champion with a team made up of Juan Carlos Henao, Samuel Vanegas, Elkin Soto, Arnulfo Valentierra, Sergio Galván Rey, Dayro Moreno and many more. Step by step he formed a great team that ended up exhibiting a year later in South America.

He added to the Colombian soccer title that of the Copa Libertadores in 2004, a good presentation at the Intercontinental and the award for the best coach in America, an award given by the newspaper El País of Uruguay.