A strange Euro Cup. A year later than expected, in many venues and without a host, a fact that detracts from the tournament’s identity, with the UEFA president more concerned with stoking the surviving clubs of the Superliga than with giving prominence to the great event of the European football, with the pandemic floating in the air and each national team of his father or mother on the subject of vaccines, it will be a miracle if the ball is not stained and is capable, as Valdano always defends, of repelling so many vicissitudes.

“Matata vaccine”. The Pfizer and the Janssen arrived, seeking the immunity of each Spanish player in the fastest way and finally putting out the fire started by the Federation and the Government. It usually happens when looking late and badly, after the cataclysm that was positive for Busquets. The important thing is that you do not have to regret any excessive reaction when the curtain of the Eurocup has already been raised. Hopefully the health problems in the national team are over, the happy Covid leaves the focus and allows a little prominence to football.

The optimism of the coach. Although also late, the appearance of Luis Enrique to explain the double bubble, the incomprehensible shortest call for this Eurocup which has later been the longest in history, and even the favoritism of Spain, among the seven best, was convincing and necessary. . In football, facts and not words are worth it. Hopefully the coach and the team, despite poor preparation, emerge stronger from adversity. The Spain of 24 or 39 lacks hierarchy in all lines, especially in the two areas and in the goal, which is where the games are resolved. Of course, there are formidable footballers, but we need them to be under maximum pressure. Of those there are not so many anymore. Luis Enrique believes he has the vaccine to inflate that winning gene as well. That is the hope.

Sergio Ramos and time. I suppose we will have to wait a few months to learn the intrahistory of the double affront to Ramos: that of the coach who gave him gallons and minutes of garbage, and then remove him from the list in adversity. Busquets is expected to do whatever it takes. Meanwhile, Real Madrid seems to want him to beg or crawl to continue wearing his bracelet. It is no longer surprising that his prestige is trampled on, while a farewell is filtered in style. Ramos is still very current, he is sane for a while and, whatever happens, his legacy in Madrid and in the National Team will be eternal.