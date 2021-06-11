The regional government defended yesterday in the Council of Ministers of the Environment of the EU the need to have more technical means and financing to face climate change. This was stated by the Minister of Water and Agriculture, Antonio Luengo, during an intervention in which he conveyed the consensual position of the autonomous communities on adaptation to climate change.

The counselor accompanied the Minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, at the headquarters of the EU Council in Luxembourg. “We demand clear guidelines, differentiated by economic sectors, with a common methodology for assessing climate risks, and allocating the necessary resources,” said Luengo.

He explained that in a context of continuous changes in the climate, “the future is to anticipate and establish mitigation and adaptation measures to reduce vulnerability to the effects of climate change, especially in those countries and regions that are most likely to notice its effects. impacts and risks, such as island territories and coastal areas in southern Europe ”.

He recalled that a year ago, the Governing Council declared the Region of Murcia in a climate and environmental emergency. “We approved the Strategy for Mitigation and Adaptation to Climate Change, with 15 lines of work.”