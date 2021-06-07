A few days after a new, and apparently final, separation between Sabrina Rojas (41) and Luciano Castro placeholder image (46), Ángel de Brito (44) said that the actor would be dating another woman, who in this case would not be from the environment.

In detail, the journalist provided exclusive information on the heart’s love life, who spent his last 11 years next to the former model, whom he married and became the father of Emerald (7) and Splendor (6), his minor children.

“Romance confirmed. This romance is going to make people talk. He is very famous. He tries to have a low profile and his ex is also famous, “Ángel began saying this Monday at the beginning of The angels of the morning (El Trece, Monday to Friday at 9.30 a.m.).

And minutes later, he added: “He entered the country with his car yesterday with a young lady. The one who is accompanied after separating from his ex is Luciano Castro. They saw him in a closed neighborhood of Tortugas getting into his truck with a girl“.

Luciano Castro and Sabrina Rojas. Photo: Instagram

At the moment, there are no more data about the affair in question or the identity of the lucky woman who would be meeting the actor. In fact, De Brito assured that did not disclose the name of the aforementioned simply because it doesn’t.

Sabrina and Luciano finally separated after having overcome several relationship crises. “They decided it by mutual agreement …“, said the driver when confirming the scoop.

Days later, he spoke with Sabrina and she told him: “We parted ways a little while ago. But okay. We are good both. They are going to see us a thousand times together, because we separated as a couple, not as a family“.

“Yesterday we went to lunch outside, today he also came home for lunch. The idea is to continue sharing as a family. Then life will tell! “Sabrina added in dialogue with Ángel on May 20.



Sabrina Rojas, Luciano Castro and their children. Photo: Instagram

The couple faced numerous crises throughout these 11 years. But the loudest and most resonant was in 2018 when enigmatic messages appeared in the stories of Instagram After a few hours, it was reported that the account had been hacked.

Hours later, the actor was also the victim of a hack in that same social network, where they shared a private conversation he would have had with another woman. However, Sabrina quickly hinted that both her stories and that chat capture of her husband would not be true.

Amid much speculation, both confirmed that they were separated. And that, for the sake of their children, they continued to form a family and live in the same house. But love was stronger and two months later, in February 2019, they said they had reconciled.

In October of that same year, Two photos of Luciano completely naked went viral and Rojas confirmed that he was aware of them, implying that none of this would break his partner, something that finally happened weeks ago for reasons that are still unknown.

HA