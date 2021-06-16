“I have decided that I will not leave anything to my children”: he declared it Luca Barbareschi during an episode of Life live. The actor reiterated that he did not intend to include the children among the beneficiaries of his inheritance, commenting on the statements of Guido Barilla, the entrepreneur who urged young people to “give up easy subsidies” to “get involved”.

“I have decided that I will not leave anything to my children”, said Barbareschi, “I will bequeath my possessions to some foundation that does good works. Why? I gave them an extraordinary education, in the best universities costing 900 thousand euros in five years. This is why I decided not to leave them anything, after their studies they have to manage by themselves ”, he stressed. “I’ve seen my friends’ children being spoiled. My daughter, who is a designer, bought herself a house in her 30s and has her own small company. Barilla’s statements? Incomprehensible in a country where cronyism unfortunately still exists ”.

“The problem is to blur the fine line between making a child free to emancipate and abandonment. I share with my sisters the inheritance, yes, of a parent with a difficult character, who raised us as three boys and therefore with the desire to be free, to be recognized for their efforts, in a meritocratic way. The problem, if anything, is another. I missed his presence. He was not doing it out of malice, but because he is too busy with himself. An absence then slipped into its rigidity. His fixation on forcing us to walk on our legs. If, at the time, he had bought me a house I would not have been offended ”, said in 2019 the daughter of Barbareschi, Eleonora, after the first declarations of her father regarding the inheritance.