With originality as a flag, The Spanish Paralympic Committee and the Luanvi brand presented the kits this Wednesday that the Spanish delegation will wear at the Tokyo Games. This gala, held at the Base of La Marina de Valencia, has had two great masters of ceremonies: the medalist -now rower- David Casinos and the athlete Desirée Vila and has unveiled the designs they will wear in just a few months.

These have a nod to the host country, embodied by sushi, for training shirts and the Paralympic flame, designed by graffiti artist Pablo Borrasca, who dared to paint her live during the act. “It is the spark that arises from the union between the athlete and his sport. An energy so strong that it will never be destroyed,” he said. What’s more, the artist Manuel Valdés has chosen to reinterpret and modernize one of Velázquez’s Meninas for the polo that our athletes will wear at the opening ceremony. An icon of the national culture. “It has been a gift to participate in this project”, commented the painter on a connection from New York.

The garments had some exceptional models, the athletes themselves. Swimmers marched across the stage Sarai Gascón, Nuria Marqués, Ariadna Edo and Jacobo Garrido, the athletes Héctor Cabrera and Adiaratou churches, the triathletes Eva Moral and Jairo Ruizwheelchair basketball players Amadou Diallo and Sara Revuelta, the paddler Jordi Morales and the canoeist Higinio Rivero. Celia Maestre, guide and wife of David Casinos, also starred in one of the most emotional moments when honoring the figure of support athletes with some inspiring words (“I have the experience of Beijing 2008 in my eyes, for you and for me”) that culminated in a video with images, among others, of Miguel Galindo and Jon Santacana.

“We are very proud because It is an opportunity for a Valencian and Spanish brand to be represented at the sporting event most important in the world“said Vicente Tarancón, president of Luanvi, who proudly added:” On the last day of the Rio Games we perceived that there was T-shirt exchanges between the delegations and those of Spain were the most requested. We not only wanted them to be pretty but transmit a message to the whole world“This time the pandemic will prevent them from accompanying athletes to the Asian country, but stressed that” they have all their support. “

The president of the CPE, Miguel Carballeda, started his speech thanking the support of all the companies that work, side by side with them, on this road to Tokyo. “We are very fortunate because we have many good people who allow us to fulfill your dreams. Some thirty exemplary brands from this country, who have said that they do not leave at the most difficult moment. They are also part of the Paralympic family, “he said, addressing his athletes:”Sport has helped you to be equal, to have a chance. You are going to surprise in Japan, they will like to see you with that Menina, one of our cultural references. You will be the most handsome team and When you achieve a medal, I ask you to dedicate it to the people and companies of this country who are having a hard time and will continue your exploits. You are going to do it with great dignity. “

Through a video, the president of the CSD, José Manuel Franco participated. “We know the enormous effort you have made this last year and the loyalty, rigor and collective vision of the country of the CPE. I am convinced that the 31 Rio medals will increase. And although these are important, the desire to improve and the example that you give is even more important. day by day to Spanish society and that makes us feel proud. To talk about you is to do it with effort, humility, sacrifice … “, he wielded in this appointment in which they participated Pilar Bernabé, councilor for sports of the Valencia City Council, and Juan Miguel Gómez, director of the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation, who acted as “Celestina” in 2016, when she put the Committee in contact with Luanvi.

The final touch was the performance of the singer Antonio Orozco interpreting his song ‘Giran y van’. A song about Paralympic cyclist Gonzalo García Abella and his family. “He also speaks of all of you, of those who do not give up. Thanks to the athletes for lighting the way for those of us who sometimes consider throwing in the towel, “he whispered. intoxicated by an emotion that infected all the attendees with that characteristic voice.