Advances of today’s episode, Tuesday, June 15, of Love is in the Air. What will happen to Serkan and Eda today? Yildiz moves to the Bolat home. All Yildiz’s friends and Aydan are busy moving: everything must be perfect to fool Selin and Ferit!

Love is in the Air airs on Canale 5, from Monday to Friday, at 15.30. In the television series, set in Istanbul, they act Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel (Serkan and Eda) the two young actors who are already so loved by the public. Let’s see the advances today, June 15th.

Love is in the Air, the plot

Eda and Serkan I’m with my back to the wall: Selin has invited herself to dinner to see how the couple settled in the Bolat home. So they have little time to do their coexistence seems real. Meanwhile, the two work side by side on drawings for the campaign to which Art Life participates.

Eda and her friends engaged in the move

Selin did hire Ferit in the company is Serkan is furious with the father who accepted. But now the main problem is prove to Selin than he and Eda already coexist. Eda will have to pretend she moved from Serkan. And he has little time to organize the moving house. So he asks help to Fifi and Melo. The two girls will have to bring her things to Villa Bolat without her aunt noticing.

Eda amazes Serkan with her drawings

There countryside that Art Life has accepted provides for the realization of some sketches created freehand. So Serkan gets on at work. Eda helps him, since she is also very good at drawing. Yildiz will do a great job that will impress Bolat. The couple then has time to go home, prepare dinner and await the arrival of Selin and Ferit. And from, then, drag the her boyfriend at the local market: Serkan finds himself in crowded streets and will find himself blown away by the news, but then he doesn’t mind the new experience even a little.

Eda moves to Serkan’s house

Eda, Fifi, Melo, Aydan and Seyfi undertake to put in order the house before the arrival of Selin and Ferit. The help of Aydan it will prove indispensable: the woman is dedicated to doing “Lesson” to Eda. It is imperative that the flower girl know where all things are stored, including important details that surely wouldn’t escape the keen eye of Serkan’s ex-girlfriend. Eda, once everything is in order, dedicates herself to dinner not before having moved the engagement contract to Serkan’s desk.

Love is in the Air, the cast

Here are the main ones protagonists of the cast of Love is in the Air. Eda Yildiz and Serkan Bolat are respectively played by Hande Ercel and Kerem Bursin. Neslihan Yeldan (Aydan Bolat), Bige Önal (Selin Atakan), Ismail Ege Sasmaz (Kaan Karadag), Evrim Dogan (Ayfer Yildi), Anil Ilter (Engin Sezgin), Cagri Citanak (Ferit Simsek), Elcin Afacan (Melek Yücel), Melisa Döngel (Ceren Basar).

Love is in the Air, where and when to see it in streaming

Where to look in streaming the bets of the romantic television series which is set in Istanbul ?. Episodes are also available on Mediaset Play. It will therefore be possible to retrieve the episodes of Love is in the Air in streaming on the service offered by the Mediaset channels, which can be accessed with Compatible PCs and Macs, smartphones and tablets and smart TVs