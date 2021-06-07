Last Saturday, as usual, the lottery numbers were drawn. But not everything went smoothly, because the moderator made two mistakes.

Lottery drawing: moderator makes two mistakes

The mishap happened in front of the camera on the fifth of the six numbers. The ball showed the number 14, but the moderator turned the number and instead called it 41. When he noticed his mistake, Fleichhauer promptly corrected himself: He had “looked the wrong way round”. Accordingly, the correct numbers for the 6 out of 49 drawing were: 5 -35 – 31 – 47 – 14 – 44.

But that shouldn’t be the only mistake that evening. The moderator was also wrong with the winning numbers for the “Super 6”. Starting with the 4, his next winning number was 1. But even then he probably got confused for a moment. Because actually the 5 followed the 4. The correct numbers for “Super 6” were: 4 – 5 – 1 – 9 – 6 – 7. “I can’t read this correctly today”, the moderator apologizes with a smile.

Drawing the lottery numbers: Fleischhauer takes mistakes with humor

Fleischhauer took both of his mistakes calmly and advised the audience at the end of the live broadcast: “Read it, if you think I made another mistake, just take a look at Lotto.de.” He took his two mistakes with humor and so do the audience.

Chris Fleischhauer has moderated the live drawing broadcast of the lottery numbers, which can be seen on the Internet, since 2013. The 39-year-old is the first male lottery fair in Germany.

