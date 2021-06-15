Lotto and 10eLotto extraction: the winning numbers for today Tuesday 15 June 2021

Today, Tuesday 15 June 2021, at 8 pm the extraction of Lotto number 71 of 2021 and of 10eLotto will be staged. TPI follows live, in real time, the Lotto and 10eLotto draws scheduled for today, June 15, 2021, at 20 o’clock. Here are the winning numbers from the latest Lotto draw wheel by wheel:

BATCH EXTRACTION: today’s winning numbers (draw no.71 of 15 June 2021). Live draw at 8pm

BARI 88 – 81 – 53 – 41 – 90

CAGLIARI 2 – 56 – 59 – 9 – 11

FLORENCE 13 – 77 – 62 – 12 – 31

GENOA 28 – 44 – 6 – 85 – 10

MILAN 8 – 53 – 1 – 75 – 18

NAPLES 89 – 14 – 60 – 11 – 16

PALERMO 9 – 38 – 50 – 3 – 79

ROME 66 – 71 – 24 – 62 – 36

TURIN 58 – 81 – 17 – 60 – 18

VENICE 83 – 30 – 13 – 6 – 66

NATIONAL 37 – 27 – 30 – 87 – 65

10 AND LOT – Draw today Tuesday 15 June 2021 – EXTRACTION AT 8 PM

2 – 8 – 9 – 13 – 14 – 28 – 30 – 38 – 44 – 53 – 56 – 58 – 59 – 66 – 71 – 77 – 81 – 83 – 88 – 89

Gold number: 88

Double Gold: 88 – 81

The late numbers to date, Tuesday 15 June 2021

What are the late Lotto numbers? Below are the late numbers in view of today’s Lotto drawing, Thursday 10 June 2021:

National 66 (137)

Florence 24 (116)

National 22 (104)

National 59 (98)

Genoa 12 (94)

Rome 19 (91)

Turin 49 (87)

Venice 16 (78)

Bari 16 (77)

Turin 48 (77)

The Lotto game consists in the extraction of five numbers, between 1 and 90, in each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once drawn, the number in question is not returned to the urn.

The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the extractions. They are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.