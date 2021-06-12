The presenter Judith Rakers confessed in the BR that she hosted a show of the “Tagesschau” drunk and delivers the entire bizarre story.

Munich – perfectly prepared, serious and highly professional – this is how you know the moderators of the “Tagesschau”. All the more astonishing is the confession of the “Tagesschau” presenter Judith Rakers * in the BR program “Ringlstetter”: She said in the program that she almost forgot a “Tagesschau” and then moderated it at the last second, drinking.

Presenter Ringlstetter asked Rakers directly at the beginning of the program: “I read somewhere, I think, that you once moderated a ‘Tagesschau’ while drunk. Is that right? ”After a hearty laugh, Rakers initially responded challengingly:“ It’s funny that you picked out exactly this story from my résumé. ”However, she honestly went into this rumor and confirmed it. It wasn’t intentional, of course, but an unfortunate mistake.

Malheur at the Tagesschau: From the Italian to the studio in nine minutes

The trigger for this mishap was conceivably human: “I made a mistake in the day that I was on night shift.” Therefore, the 45-year-old was sitting “with a friend at the Italian restaurant” that evening and drank “red broth, alcoholic”. The result: She was “slightly angry”. The shock was all the greater when she was called into the studio: “And then the call came from my colleagues at Tagesschaus: ‘Judith, where are you?’ – And I like this: In the restaurant, why? “-” Yes, you have a show! “

In disbelief, she still thought it was a mistake and replied: “No, I have a broadcast tomorrow, that must be an oversight.” After the roster was checked again, she had to find out that she was actually on shift. The icing on the cake, however, was that the “Tagesschau” * with Rakers was supposed to start in nine minutes at the time of the call.

Without a mask and preparation for the broadcast: “God, you still have a ponytail”

Some things went wrong that evening, which is why it was not noticed for a long time that the presenter was missing. The 45-year-old drove to the studio in record time: “Then I’ll get into the car and … I hope it’s time barred … I’ve also passed such dark yellow, orange lights, traffic lights …” Arrived at the studio of course there was no more time for the mask. Rakers had to be in front of the camera.

When the note with the news is handed to her, there are still 20 seconds until the live broadcast. “I didn’t even know what it said, and then just saw ‘God, you still have a ponytail’, somehow got the hair tie out, shook it once and then the camera was red light on me and then I did read ”, reported the Rakers in the BR show *.

Despite being drunk: Rakers moderated “Tagesschau” flawlessly

In her head, the catastrophe was perfect: “I thought you would stand there unvarnished, slurping and unprepared, and that is now the end of everything you have built up over the years.” Despite these fears, the show went smoothly. Rakers neither made a mistake nor failed.

From this stressful situation, the moderator took with her the knowledge that “adrenaline makes people superhuman in moments like this”. You did not read aloud in the program and spoke calmly. “You just thought: ‘But she’s made up very naturally today. And she has such a kink in her hair, where does it come from? ”Said Rakers.

Raker’s mishap: adrenaline helps, but not against a guilty conscience

After the show, she would still have liked to sink into the ground, as she had a very bad conscience towards her colleagues: "I almost got out of the studio under the carpet and apologized. I was so sorry. " Meanwhile, the Tagesschau presenter can laugh at this story – while drinking an Aperol that was handed to her by the presenter of the BR program "Ringlstetter".