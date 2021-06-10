It is an action RPG in a Diablo-style overhead view that we have been waiting for years in Europe and America.

Fans of MMORPGs and Diablo-style top-down action RPGs have been waiting for years for Lost Ark: a game with great looks and interesting mechanics, but until now it had only been accessible – officially, at least – since Asian countries. It has taken more than five years for this moment, but finally the announcement of a western version.

So during the event Summer Game Fest preceding E3 2021, Geoff Keighley has presented a new trailer of Lost Ark with a very close release window: it will arrive on PC via Steam in autumn 2021, from the hand of Smilegate. You may recognize this editor from Crossfire, increasingly popular in western lands as well.

Lost Ark will be released in free to play formatBut if you can’t wait any longer to play it, you’ll be happy to know that a testing phase is on the way… at a time to be determined. You can already register on it through the official website, although you should know that it will be subject to NDA and therefore, it will not be possible to share recorded content with other fans.

You can see the trailer directly in the news. The game will come with a handful of very representative classes with fully customizable abilities to play in PvP duels and also dungeons and others PvE content. From the competition they are now working on Diablo IV and Path of Exile 2, also for times to come.

