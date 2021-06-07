Voters vote in Monterrey, Nuevo León, this Sunday. Nayeli Cruz

In the midterm elections this Sunday, Andrés Manuel López Obrador played at two tables. In one of them the simple arithmetic promised gains and the defeats, although painful, would be relative. In the other, however, losing would mean a lot; and win, the same. It has happened –respectively– that he won many governorships and in many states he advanced, and that in the federal Chamber the game was moderate, but qualitatively, adverse. The cards are drawn: López Obrador will not have a qualified majority, so the future will be one of permanent confrontation as the president will go for revenge and will build it day by day from now until the 2024 elections arrive.

In the intermission, and despite his hyperactivism, by losing dozens of delegations López Obrador has been a typical president of Mexican democracy, but such a balance will be little to no avail. The reduction in the number of seats in the Chamber of Deputies shows that Morena and allies in San Lázaro, although they no longer command everything, will not negotiate from a weakness either. Approving controversial reforms that are no longer constitutional will cost them a little more than in the first three years, but it will not be new either.

Parliamentary chroniclers have realized that in López Obrador’s first triennium, his government has had the backing of the opposition to draft multiple laws and not a few appointments. That is why Morena says that they did do politics. However, for the legislature that will begin in September, the PAN, the PRI and the PRD, which have announced that they will join forces to confront Morena, together with the Citizen Movement have a clear mandate to constitute themselves as a counterweight to the Executive.

As if that were not enough, in the last three years the opposition did not gain much by approving of López Obrador such controversial initiatives as the one that gave rise to the National Guard, since the Government did not fulfill the commitment to remove the military profile from that instrument and, above, violence rides quietly with the blessing of a president who this Monday said with beatitude worthy of noble causes that organized crime behaved well in the election.

In any case, San Lázaro has to become a field where the opposition will have the opportunity to make any attempt to subjugate the government more expensive.

But election day was far from being a disaster for Morena. His percentage of votes for federal deputies is not that far from 37% in 2018, and it is a compelling number when translated into legislators. If his presence in San Lázaro decreased, it is because there will be no abusive overrepresentation and because his allies –PT, PES– were called remoras for something: they benefited from López Obrador’s muscle but yesterday it was no longer like that.

In such a way that it is predictable that within Morena a reflection will be unleashed on the relevance of not carrying ballast.

If that reflection were genuine, perhaps it would begin by wondering how they have lost part of the middle classes that were with him three years ago. Mexico City and its metropolitan area would give clues to lopezobradorism, but also Nuevo León, where López Obrador’s candidate was totally deflated. Hopefully they won’t give in to the mental laziness of saying that it was all due to the mishap of Line 12.

The pandemic, the lack of financial support for small and medium-sized companies, the rude and arrogant treatment of doctors, scientists, teachers and women; And of course the terrible results in terms of violence – with the added disdain for victims – have consequences. But the president will not see it. He already said on Monday morning that in the center of the country his adversaries have the media capacity to deceive and that it is time to redouble the bet against them. Perfect ingredients for polarization 2.0.

Because as he himself presumed this Monday, wide regions of the country endorsed Morena that they like the president and his policies. He has remained with the Bajas, with Sonora and the Pacific coast except Jalisco, and the southeast has sealed its alliance with him.

In other words, López Obrador does not lie when he testifies on the morning of the 7th when he says he is happy. If the popular classes do not abandon him, and in Mexico City they still did not, between now and 2024 he will have all the time to cultivate that sector more and reap big in the presidential term.

López Obrador is a bad loser but he learns something from setbacks. In 2017, the stumble in the State of Mexico made him tighten the nuts, which responded a year later. In the next Chamber of Deputies the path will be less straightforward but not at all challenging. Do not forget one thing: he believes that his movement is historic, so – in the worst scenario – endure another thousand days of “delay”, in order with a new chamber to consolidate new constitutional reforms that may not pass in the legislature elected this Sunday, it is not a big thing.

López Obrador has not served three years in power but, as he himself admits, it seems as if there were more. He argues that’s because he works a lot. Let us not deviate. The fact is that if the first half of his six-year term seemed to be prolonged, the majority of voters decided that the second half would be nothing to anyone. So López Obrador’s game begins again. And he has on his side, more than ever, those he always loved. So lose, what is said to lose, did not lose.

