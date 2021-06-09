An abandoned prison in the Los Rosales neighborhood (Ceuta) has become a shelter for dozens of young people who crossed the Spanish border from Morocco last May. Between rusty bars and broken windows, they protect themselves from the raids of the security forces of the Spanish State, while they dream of crossing the strait to get a new life, far from the Moroccan security forces, whom they accuse of bribery. The enclosure, walled up since its inmates were transferred to a new facility in 2017, has been the subject of several complaints of squatting in the past. Since that year the autonomous city has worked together with Penitentiary Institutions to give a new use to the old prison, although until now it is not known what to do with it.

Spain has expelled about 8,000 immigrants and in Ceuta there are still more than a thousand foster children and a number of adults that reaches one thousand, although the figure is difficult to determine.