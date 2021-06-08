Peacocks have settled in residential areas in Southern California. During the pandemic, no one was involved in the population, and now they roam in the hundreds in Pasadena and other cities northeast of Los Angeles, writes The Washington Post.

Birds move in flocks, land on rooftops, or stroll along the sidewalk. “They wake me up at dawn. They sound like babies being tortured and the screams are broadcast through a very large microphone, ”complained 68-year-old Kathleen Tuttle, a retired attorney from East Pasadena.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors prepares to act. Already on Tuesday, a vote may take place for a decree banning the deliberate feeding of peacocks. That is, whoever is caught feeding the birds can receive a fine of $ 1,000 or six months in prison. Bird advocates claim that peacocks are a blessing, with their magnificent plumage enlivening the surroundings. Others consider them a curse. Their hoarse mating cries wake residents up before sunrise, they devour gardens and pick out shingles, and males peck at parked cars furiously when they mistake their reflection for a rival.

According to Mike Maxcy, a wildlife expert who runs a company that catches and moves birds from residential areas to nature reserves, the peacock situation is one of the most controversial. Seventy percent of the population hates them and wants to get rid of them, and thirty percent love and cherish them.

A year ago, in a safari park in the Chinese city of Kunming, Yunnan province, a tourist terrorized a peacock for the sake of a good shot. The woman grabbed the bird aggressively, holding the feathers. Then she sat down next to her and posed for the camera. As a result, some foreign media drew attention to the video filmed by an eyewitness.