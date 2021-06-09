Supreme Court Justice Ricardo Lorenzetti said Wednesday that “the pandemic has shown that daily life is fragile” and called for a “change of focus in the economic, social and global political governance systems.” In addition, he spoke of the need to respect the rule of law and said that “emergencies face more institutionality, not less“.

The statements of the minister of the highest court of the country took place in a virtual meeting organized this afternoon by the Association of Federal Judges and Judges (AJUFE) and for the Association of Prosecutors and Officials (AFFUN), which was moderated by the prosecutor Carlos Rívolo and in which they discussed “the environmental approach to the pandemic.”

“The pandemic has shown that everyday life is fragile, and that we can get sick, lose our life, work, company, or quality of life in a very short time. Fear dominates us, because the future seems worse than the past. There is a new enemy that does not respect the borders and entered our houses causing our fear, “said Lorenzetti.

“That is why it is important to change the address, which means”a new approach to economic, social and political matters“In this line, he cited as” evident “proof of this the world meeting of environmental leaders convened by the president of the United States, Joe Biden, which he defined as” a historical event, as if it were post-war, but in this case post-pandemic “.

“Covid is not an isolated event, but part of a 200-year process of deterioration of nature and therefore new catastrophes are possible. We are seeing the effects, but future generations are going to see much more serious effects.“, said whoever was president of the Court from 2007 to 2018.

Lorenzetti has been working remotely like the rest of the Supreme Court and, when he attends Courts, he does so with strict protocol. Photo: Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi.

In the future, he proposed a change in the way of anticipating new catastrophes. “In all countries the defensive solution was adopted, based on human health, with quarantines and economic paralysis, but it is not possible to repeat it in the face of new phenomena. “And he added:” It is necessary to accept that there is no human health without health of nature. The fight for the environment is important to strengthen nature, so that do not repeat zoonoses, fires, floods and global warming“.

During his 38-minute speech, Lorenzetti placed special emphasis on the “importance of independent judicial powers”, highlighted by the UN. “The judiciary are receiving these issues around the world. In many countries the judiciary was weakened“, he maintained, citing attacks and murders of defenders and judges in different parts of the world.

He also spoke of “some countries in which the rule of law was affected with the argument that we are facing an emergency“On this he said:” We must be clear, emergencies are faced with more institutions and not less. ”

Lorenzetti said that the pandemic is “a catastrophe”, but clarified that there are also other catastrophes such as “economic ones.” He criticized, in that sense, “bureaucratic bodies of executive and judicial powers that were designed for realities other than those we live today“.

And also considered “urgent exchange selfishness for solidarity, fear for hope, and get the great participation of citizens to assume this new idealism of the 21st century “.

Regarding the evolution of environmental law, he reflected that Argentina is “in a very good situation in terms of jurisprudence.” Y commented that “the Supreme Court has had leadership on the environmental issue”. In addition, he cited as examples that “the judgments related to water (Riachuelo, Kersich, La Pampa and Mendoza, La Picasa), the environmental impact study (Salas), the one that establishes the principle of interpreting in favor of nature (Majul) they are cited by courts in other countries. “