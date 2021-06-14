Loredana Lecciso is Al Bano Carrisi they formed a wonderful family, built with the time and effort of both. But it seems that in recent times something, in this harmony, broke, so much so as to lead Loredana to release important statements on the singer from Cellino San Marco.

The Apulian soubrette would have decided to get away from the man with whom she had two children, exhausted after months of back and forth. The reason of this suffered decision, would be the presence now too cumbersome, of the former of Al Bano: Romina Power. The singer has long since returned to be part of her ex-husband’s life, but for Lecciso this is an impossible weight to bear.

To give many details on this disconcerting news is the weekly Oggi, which reveals how the problems would have arisen already before last Christmas. In essence, the straw that broke the camel’s back would have been the fact that Romina had decided to live near them, on the Carrisi estate. At that moment the soubrette decided to stay some time in Pavia, where she was to spend the Christmas holidays in the company of her brother. The situation, from then on, did nothing but precipitate.

Loredana Lecciso was strongly disappointed by some statements by Al Bano, who he didn’t seem so sure of the love he felt for her. While previously the lion of Cellino San Marco had declared without hesitation: “I love Lory, I ask for respect for our family”.

Lately he had limited himself to saying: “I do not want to enter this bedlam”. As if that weren’t enough, Al Bano then declared that he felt love for both of them. Hence the decision of the subrette to move away from the singer. Will it be the truth? We just have to wait for new and interesting implications of the story.