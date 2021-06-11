Lorde, in an image from the ‘Solar power’ video.

Lorde comes back every four years. The New Zealand singer published her first album in 2013, Pure heroine, when she was 17 years old, a job that made her a pop star reaching number one in sales in several countries; in 2017 launched Melodrama, and now, at 24 years old, he returns with the song Solar power, the preview of his new work, which will be published in the coming weeks possibly under the same title.

As a cover letter of the length, Solar power It represents a change of course in a trajectory that has been characterized by intense pieces and the exposure of the anguish of youth. Songs like Royals or Team (from the first album) or Green light or Liability (of the second) embrace that intensity, without renouncing the contained dance. However, Solar power it is a basically happy song, positive spirit accentuated by a video that takes place in an idyllic cove in an atmosphere hippy preppy. The issue had been announced for June 21, but due to a leak it has been decided to advance to dawn (in Spain) from June 10 to 11.

The lyrics start like this: “I hate winter, I can’t stand the cold. / I tend to cancel all plans (‘I’m so sorry, I can’t do it’). / But when the heat comes, something takes over me.” Nothing profound or with a developed poetic charge, but highly applauded by its followers: in a few hours the video has reached 1.5 million views on YouTube and in the hundreds of messages a theme is applauded that would fit perfectly as the soundtrack of an advertisement summery drinks. The most interesting thing happens from minute two (lasts 3.20): it accelerates to become a soul with some successful choirs, reminiscent of the structures used by the Rolling Stones in the late sixties and early seventies.

The cover that the singer has released to accompany her new song.

The song is produced by the American Jack Antonoff, who has already worked with the New Zealander as well as Taylor Swift or St. Vincent. Two court interpreters perform choruses in the piece indie, Clairo and Phoebe Bridgers. “The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt to immortalize the deep and transcendent feelings that I have when I am outdoors,” the artist said in a statement. The singer is announced at the Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona in June 2022.

Lorde, whose real name is Ella Yelich-O’Connor, retired two and a half years ago alleging stress and stage fright. Part of that time was used to tour Antarctica and publish a book with the experience. The singer is an atypical star. Contrary to what the norms of every young pop star dictate, she is not at all active on social networks like Instagram. His more than seven million followers have had to conform with three images in five years.