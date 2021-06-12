Back 4 Blood looks set for Xbox Game Pass day one.

Redditor JohnTLH spotted the news in the YouTube description for the upcoming Back 4 Blood PvP video reveal, which is set for 10pm UK time on Sunday 13th June.

That reveal follows Microsoft’s E3 press conference, which kicks off at 6pm the same day. I suspect the announcement will be made – officially! – during Microsoft’s press conference.

“Back 4 Blood will be coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch via Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One, as well as Windows 10 PC,” the description apparently read. According to JohnTLH, the YouTube video in question was live for most of yesterday, before it was made private.

Back 4 Blood would certainly be a high-profile third-party day one get for Xbox Game Pass, and in keeping with the company’s recent efforts. This year, Microsoft has secured day-one Xbox Game Pass releases for Outriders and MLB: The Show 21. Perhaps we’ll see even more day one Xbox Game announcements during the show.

Back 4 Blood is a co-op zombie-killing first-person shooter from Turtle Rock Studios, which was formed by the people who made Left 4 Dead. An open beta is set for August, before a launch proper in October.