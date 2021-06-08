Carlos Bianco, Chief of Staff of Axel Kicillof, got into the internal fight of Together for Change thinking about the candidates for the elections of this year and 2023 and asked María Eugenia Vidal and Patricia Bullrich “that they look for an honest job”.

“The other day at the market, a lady was talking to the other about vaccination, and at one point they started talking about Vidal and Bullrich, saying that they were fighting to see who was going to the Capital and who in the Province, and they said ‘ the truth is that I don’t know what they’re working on. ‘ I don’t know what they work on either. Nobody knows where they live. I can tell where I live, “said official K at a press conference.

Bianco also referred to that opposition dispute and said that “it would seem that there is a fierce inmate if you look at the media.”

“We are not in a political campaign, unlike Together for Change which is in a campaign. We are in a campaign of care, vaccination and putting the best tools of economic and social policy to avoid the impact that the pandemic has had. “, he stressed.

And he continued with the criticism: “They spend it on TV talking about inmates, putting bats in the wheel to everything that the national and provincial government does, but now they are beginning to fight among themselves, the image they give is quite pathetic, sad, in a context where people are quite worried. “

For that reason he asked that “if they are not going to help, at least they do not put sticks in the wheel” and there he launched the famous phrase of the musician Pappo for the leaders: “As an old rocker once said, find yourself an honest job”.

News in development

AFG