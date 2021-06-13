Britain wants to improve relations with Russia, but is ready to respond toughly to hostile actions. This was announced on June 13 by British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab.

He noted that the door of diplomacy is always open in readiness to demonstrate “the best demeanor.”

“We must adapt to the new threats we face, and we will do so by making it very clear to Russia and other hostile states that we will hold them accountable and make them pay for their malicious actions. However, we would equally like to improve relations, ”Raab said in an interview. Sky News…

A day earlier, it was reported that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the “destabilizing activities” of China and Russia.

Moscow in April resolutely and consistently rejected the assertions of Western leaders about the alleged “destabilizing activities” of the Russian Federation.

Also on June 11, British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab announced his intention to hold a conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. According to the head of the British Foreign Office, the conversation with his Russian counterpart will take place “in the near future.” However, Raab did not give a specific date. The minister also refused to discuss topics that may be raised during the conversation.

Earlier, on June 1, Raab announced that he would submit a report on Russia’s “negative behavior” to NATO allies. The Daily Telegraph clarified that at the meeting of ministers of the countries of the alliance, Raab also plans to address Moscow with claims in connection with the inclusion of key allies in the list of “unfriendly countries.”

At the same time, on May 21, Lavrov noted that Russia is ready to be friends with the West only with a sense of its own dignity. According to him, the Russian Federation will not be able to move towards friendship, ignoring its own traditions.