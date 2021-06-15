Lombardy, concerns about the Delta variant: “81 cases already registered”

The contagion of the “Delta variant” of Covid continues in Lombardy, where – after the explosion of an outbreak in a gym in Lambrate, Milan – the total cases of “Indian” in the whole Region have risen to 81. The data are provided exclusively by Corriere della Sera. It is still the English variant, in reality, to be predominant with 11,373 cases. 383 those of Brazilian variant and 79 of South African.

The emergence of the new variant, sequenced for the first time in Nigeria, worries Ats at a time when the Region is preparing to move into the white zone and 7.3 million people have already received at least the first dose of the vaccine, 5 , 1 completed the full immunization cycle. Of the vaccinated, 18.175 they still tested positive for the swab, but with two doses “you avoid 95 percent serious disease”.

Meanwhile, the laboratories are expected to sequence the samples of the 12 people who tested positive in the outbreak that exploded at the Virgin gym (one person is hospitalized), which had reopened on May 24: among these, a case of the Delta variant has already emerged and the results will show whether the entire outbreak was generated by the Indian. Which across the Channel led to the postponement of the restart scheduled for June 21st.