The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting closer and closer to releasing Thor: love and thunder now that its filming has ended. The direction of Taika Waititi and the great cast have made it one of the most anticipated films of phase 4.

In the absence of an official synopsis, the director had no qualms about telling Comicbook that Thor: love and thunder “could be the best Marvel movie of all time.” Now we just have to wait if the result on the screen gives credence to his words.

Christian Bale will be Gorr ‘The God Butcher’. Photo: Composition / Marvel

Meanwhile, more than one fan has wondered if Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as Loki in the fourth installment of the ‘God of thunder’. In this regard, the actor spoke with Empire magazine to affirm that his character will not appear.

“We speak of Thor’s films as a family saga and the diametric opposition between him and Loki: duality and antagonism is like a book that perhaps should remain closed for the moment,” were Hiddleston’s blunt words to the specialized medium.

Natalie Portman will be Jane Foster, who in the comics carries the Mjolnir and becomes the Goddess of Thunder. Photo: Composition / Marvel Comics

In this way, the interpreter made it clear that Thor no longer needs Loki and that everything that has been possible between the brothers has already been explored.

Thor 4 – release date

The fourth installment of Thor is scheduled to hit theaters on May 6, 2022, although the date could vary due to the health emergency caused by the coronavirus.