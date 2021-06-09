Loki, the new Disney Plus series, premiered its first episode and thousands of Marvel fans want to know more about the curiosities left by fiction.

Among the most commented is the purpose of the Temporal Variation Authority and the reasons it has for arresting the variants, as travelers in time or realities are called.

After catching Loki for using the Tesseract to flee from his captors in 2012, as seen in Avengers: Endgame, viewers wondered why they didn’t do the same to the Avengers for time travel.

Loki himself asks the judge the question, who reveals to him that the AVT had planned for the Avengers to decide to return to 2012 to reverse what Thanos did in Infinity war, but that Loki’s escape with the Tesseract was not planned .

The Avengers in the first episode of Loki. Photo: Marvel Studios

Loki, chapter 2- release date and time in Latin America

The second episode of the Marvel Studios series will premiere on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 via Disney Plus. The show will have six chapters, under the format of Falcon and Winter Soldier.

Loki – trailer

Loki – synopsis

On this occasion, Loki will be a traveler of time and space throughout the history of mankind, but his plans will be threatened by the Temporal Variation Agency (TVA) that recruits him to be one of its agents and capture to a variant that kills its members.