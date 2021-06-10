Loki, the new Disney Plus series, successfully premiered its first episode in which new characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) were introduced.

One of the most acclaimed by Marvel fans is Mobius M. Mobius, played by Owen Wilson , who is an agent of the Temporal Variation Authority (TVA).

However, this character also appears in Marvel comics and then we will tell you part of his story in the cartoons.

Who is Mobius M. Mobius?

In the Marvel comics we could meet Mobius in Fantastic Four # 353 from 1991, the character was created by Walter Simonson and was introduced as the antagonist of Fantastic Four.

Mobius has always presented himself as one of the top brass of the Temporal Variation Authority. One of your duties is to keep an eye on deviations in the main timeline or catch criminals who may produce an in-universe variant.

The cover of the comic where Mobius M. Mobius first appeared. Photo: Marvel Comics

Mobius M. Mobius – powers

Mobius M. Mobius does not have powers, he only has a high hierarchy in the TVA, and although he was originally created to be one of the antagonists of the Richards family, he soon went over to the superhero side.

It is curious that within the comics it only had a few appearances since its creation and that Marvel Studios has decided to include it in the UCM and give it relevance.

Mobius leading a group of TVA agents. Photo: Marvel Comics

Loki, chapter 2 – release date

The second episode of the series starring Tom Hiddleston, LokiIt can be seen on the Disney Plus online platform on Wednesday, June 16.