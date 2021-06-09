Loki premiered his first episode on Disney Plus and the main question that viewers have is about the Guardians of Time, the beings who created the Temporal Variation Authority .

Despite performing for the first time at the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), the Guardians are known in the company’s comics, as they are three cosmic characters created by the former director of the Agency for Temporal Variation.

However, in the Loki series, it is known that it was the Guardians of Time themselves who created the AVT and the bureaucrats who work on it, at least that’s what we know right now.

The trio’s first appearance in Marvel comics was in 1979, in issue # 282 of the Thor series. Created by Mark Gruenwald Y Ralph macchio, the three figures are introduced into the vignettes when the universe was on the verge of collapse. Thus, the AVT director creates the guardians to control space and time.

The three cosmic beings have interacted with the Avengers and also other important Marvel Comics characters such as Scarlet Witch and Vision, who battled their evil counterparts, the Time Twisters.

The cover of the comic where the Guardians of Time first appeared. Photo: Marvel Comics

What powers do the Guardians of Time have?

Guardians have the ability to manipulate time, therefore, they can age or rejuvenate any creature just by thinking about it. Another of its abilities is to summon living beings from anywhere in the universe and send them to different realities.

They can also create energy bolts, protective shields, and momentarily empower other characters. The Forever Crystal is one of the weapons they use to eliminate realities in seconds.

The Guardians of Time in Marvel comics. Photo: Marvel Comics

Loki – synopsis

On this occasion, Loki will be a traveler of time and space throughout the history of mankind, but his plans will be threatened by the Agency for Temporal Variation, which recruits him to be one of its agents.

Loki – trailer