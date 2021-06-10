Loki, Marvel Studios’ third series for Disney Plus, brought back the ‘God of Lies’ after his fateful murder at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: infinity war. The character managed to escape his destiny thanks to the time travel seen in Avengers: endgame and is now the protagonist of his own show.

In an interview for Variety, Tom Hiddleston revealed that the biggest secret he has ever had to keep was Loki’s death. This was the first scene the Russo brothers came up with in 2016, so he knew his character’s fate even before the third installment of Thor.

“I remember going to a meeting with Kevin Feige and Lube before we started filming Thor: ragnarok (…) They were telling me the whole story (…) At the end, Joe and Anthony Russo came in and said they were working on Avengers: endgame, that the only complete scene was the initial one and they told me what happened in this one, “said the actor.

After this explanation, he pointed out that it was very difficult to keep silent because it was a very important event for the film and his career: “I have no idea how the rest do it (…) Some people feel they have to tell someone or, otherwise, they will end up telling everyone ”.

Loki brings back the beloved character from the world of Thor. Photo: Composition / Marvel Studios

To date, the death of the ‘God of lies’ is remembered as one of the hardest in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, given that the character is one of the most beloved of the franchise. For this reason, fans are happy with the launch of the series. Loki.