After a long wait, Loki finally premieres on June 9 in Disney Plus. This new series will tell us how the brother of Thor must repair the realities that have been broken during the events of Avengers: Endgame after he stole the Tesseractor.

Now, it was revealed that Loki will be a gender fluid trans person. It seems that this is a new creative decision for the character of MarvelHowever, the House of Ideas has already raised some flexibility with this Asgardian god on the subject of sex.

It should be remembered that, during the events of Avengers: Disassembled, Thor and the rest of Asgard were besieged by various enemies. This led to the arrival of Ragnarok and the deities began their lives anew on Earth.

Loki stole the form destined for Lady sif and adopted the face of a young woman. When all the Asgardians were brought back to life, Sif’s spirit ended up trapped in an old woman who was dying of cancer-related complications who was in a hospital where Jane Foster worked.

Loki – as a woman – manipulated Thor Y Baldur, establishing plans to benefit the group of Doctor doom. He even tried to manipulate the Avengers assuming the face of Wanda maximoff, partly to wreak havoc among the other members of Exact.

Finally, the spirit of Lady sif Y Loki regained his typical masculine appearance, just in time to be killed during the events of Seige.

It has little that Loki turned into a gender fluid character

The novel for young adults ‘Loki: Where Mischief Lies’ from Mackenzi lee, which released in early 2019, portrayed the character as overtly pansexual and gender fluid, suggesting a shifting perspective on how Marvel views this Asgardian god.

This means that the idea has a short time to be implemented, however, it is enough to get an idea from Norse mythology to realize why Loki was known as the god of mischief.

In the stories, Loki She was always a character who transformed at will, and that included a woman – even a mare that gave birth to horses. We’ll see what kind of presentation they give the character in this new series that will premiere in Disney Plus.



