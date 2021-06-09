Loki cheated death in Avengers: endgame to return in style with his own series through Disney Plus on June 8. After a long wait, fans could already see the first episode of the story starring Tom Hiddleston.

The wait for its release has been long, but the weekly episodes promise it will be worth it. Likewise, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige spoke about the relevance of the show to the MCU.

“It is tremendously important. It may have more of an impact on the MCU than any of the shows so far. What everyone thought about WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is even more true for Loki, ”he declared for Empire.

Previously, Feige noted that each show he worked on would mean creative changes for Marvel Studios, the MCU, and television. In this case, he claimed it will be “intriguingly different” as it is a criminal thriller.

Loki – official synopsis

On this occasion, Loki will be a traveler of time and space throughout the history of mankind, but his plans will be threatened by the Agency of Temporal Variation, which recruits him to be one of its agents. Although he will have to relive his past mistakes, apparently and as if not to lose the habit, he will get away with it.