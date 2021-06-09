Loki – the series based on the Marvel character for Disney + – began with a small reminder of what happened in Avengers: Endgame. It included the error that allowed The God of Mischief’s Escape with the Tesseract and that he used to fall in the desert where he was caught by the agents of the AVT –the Temporal Variation Authority.

As the GQ site note tells, once captured, Loki was taken to the agency. There he received the explanation about why he was there and why he would have to face a trial in which his fate would be decided.

Mobius finally saves him. He shows pictures from his past below to convince him to help him on his mission. But, before that, he is greeted with an animation where everything he needs to know is explained to him.

In Loki, Marvel Studios reveals the gender of the God of Deception.

Is about Miss minutes, a little animated clock, which shows Loki a vintage cartoon in which he mentions the Time keepers -or Time Keepers– and its role for the conservation of “Sacred timeline”.

Following the explanation of the same note, they created the rules and the Time Variation Authority, where he is now and comes across a series of images from his past that clearly cause him pain and surprise.

Especially after he discovers everything that happened with his version that stayed on the correct line.



Loki’s character is played by Tom Hiddleston.

The origin of the Time Keepers

The obligatory question isWhere do the Guardians of the Times come from and who are they really?

These “Space lizards”, What Loki Calls them, they are not a novelty. When taking a tour, it is obvious that they have a long history in the comics from Marvel.

In addition, there is also the theory that they could be the key to discovering the new supervillain that is about to arrive at MCU- the Marvel Cinematic Universe-, and that it is potentially more dangerous than the same Thanos.

One caveat that GQ’s note includes is that it could all be a prank or trolling strategy. Since something like that happened in WandaVision, the bet launched in the middle of the pandemic and that was a real success in 2020.



One of the unknowns is whether the Time Keepers will play a fundamental role in Loki.

One point to take into account is the testimony of the writer of this series, Michael waldron to the TotalFilms site: “Our goal was that Loki have future ramifications throughout the Marvel Universe“.

On the other hand, the video of Miss minutes says that, after a war between multiverses in which “supposedly, the three Time keepers they were created at the literal end of time. “

Will the Time Keepers appear in the series?

The chapter 1 of the series shows them only in the cartoon and Renslayer It implies that you are in contact with them.



Loki is available on the Disney + platform.

But, as has been seen, they have not made their official debut. Since they are very busy dictating the correct flow of events with a mysterious villain causing chaos and with a huge task in front of the AVT -the already mentioned Temporal Variation Authority.

.Before this the Time keepers they may have to physically intervene to fix the problems. It remains to be seen how this long-awaited plot unfolds from now on.

Look also