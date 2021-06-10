The moment that everyone was waiting for has arrived, Loki premiered his series with chapter 1 and we learned many things within the famous Marvel Cinematic Universe that they had not been revealed before or, at least in this case, they had been so notorious.

If you happen to still not see the first chapter of the series of Loki, then we recommend that you take a tour of Disney Plus so that you are up to date with this story that clarifies many things around the God of Lies.

Now that you have the prior warning that spoilers are coming, we are going to tell you about those Easter eggs, memorable moments and other memories that the series of Loki in its first chapter

Endgame and time travel

Avengers Endgame solved the famous snap of Thanos thanks to time travel from quantum theory with technology created by Hank pym. The first chapter of Loki It begins with the moment when time travel causes the God of Lies to steal the Teseract, however, this is something that the Temporal Variation Authority cannot allow.

From there, Loki He is arrested and put on trial for becoming a Variant that is changing the course of time, although he does not know it until they explain it to him. What is curious is that this version of the God of lies still has the ‘Glorious Purpose’ speech in mind and that makes him a very pedantic being. Say you don’t have the build Thor: Dark Moon or Ragnarok.

What is the TVA?

The Temporal Variation Authority (TVA) first appeared in Marvel comics in 1986 and its purpose is somewhat different from what we see in comics. On paper, all the characters are the same and they never leave their offices. Here, they are already such a force that protects the timeline.

Now the TVA catch Loki smoothly in chapter 1. The Asgardian god can’t do much and his clothes are stripped off him in a way that delivers a bit of fan service to the public. This lasts a long time because he ends up with inmate clothes and a collar that he is controlled with all the time.

The omniscient Guardians of Time and Agent Mobius

The TVA was founded by the Guardians of Time, a group of beings who put in order the timelines that had the multiverses at war. In Chapter 1 of the series LokiEverything is clear with its origin, but in the comics it is totally different since the Guardians of Time were created by ‘One who remains’.

Then we have the formal introduction of two more characters in the series of Loki, Ravona Renslayer, who has contact with the Guardians of Time. In the comics his presentation is different because he is a character who has contact with Kang the Conqueror. Then we have Agent Mobius, who is also a character that appears in the comics and is part of the TVA.

The memories in chapter 1 of the Loki series

As we mentioned, to understand well Loki It is necessary to have seen several MCU movies – at least those of Thor and the Avengers -. Agent Mobius, who wants to use the Asgardian god, is a fan of energy drinks and right there is one called Just Cola that was sold between 1995 and 1999 in the United States.

Then we have several moments where we remember the Avengers, not only from the moment he is arrested, but also when he kills characters like Agent Coulson from SHIELD. This is where Mobius moves the mat to Loki by telling him that he only likes to cause harm to others.

Loki has long affected the history of humans

Loki has lived for many years and there is a moment when it is revealed that the God of Lies took many forms, including that of DB Cooper, an airplane raider who once stole $ 200,000 and then parachuted up and got the money. Ultimately, all of that turned out to be a gamble.

On the other hand, the TVA has many Infinity Gems sheltered … So many that they use them as paperweights because they have no power there. This leads us to think that there are plenty of variants that these pieces looked for.

Ragnarok and Infinity War in Chapter 1 of the Loki series

Loki he learns the hard way that he’s going to have to help the Agent Mobius. This was all because he found out that his relationship with Thor improved after ‘Ragnarok’ and by losing his life at the hands of Thanos on Infinity war. This encourages him to understand his “ephemeral existence” and now he will have to get to work with the TVA.

What is the problem? The Agent Mobius reveals in chapter 1 of the series Loki that the one who is ruining the timeline and killing agents is the God of Lies himself, only that nobody really understands what is happening.

The series begins well and establishes many things, among them the existence of the multiverses as such and also the arrival of an organization that controls time and knows the outcome of the history of all the people of existence.



