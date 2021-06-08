Just a few hours after the premiere of Loki on Disney Plus, the first criticisms about this new Marvel series have come to light.

As with its predecessors WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston’s chaotic anti-hero returns to tell us what is on his way through the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After a first advance shown to the critics in the United States, several specialized media shared their points of view. Eric Davis, by Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes, said he “liked” the first sequences of the fiction and praised the ‘bromance’ between Loki and Owen Wilson’s agent, Mobius M. Mobius, a member of the Time Variance Authority (TVA).

Trailer of Loki, Disney Plus series

Steve Weintraub , by Collider , praised the show’s ability to guide Marvel’s MCU “through a new direction.” “Obviously Tom Hiddleston is still perfect for the role, there is no question about that. I love how the series is expanding the MCU. We are watching Loki try to figure out what is going on instead of having it all under his control, ”he wrote on Twitter.

Christina Radish , also from Collider He commented, “I’ve seen the first two episodes of Loki and he’s as funny, funny, weird, and twisted as I wanted and hoped he was the god of deception! I love the sarcastic bromance between Hiddleston and Wilson. More of everything, please! ”.

Ethan anderton , by Slash Film He tweeted: “In Loki, Owen Wilson becomes an ironic contrast to the god of mischief as a time cop, slicing through the layers of the Marvel villain as he uses him to track down a mysterious time-jumping criminal. The series is like Men in Black meeting Doctor Who, but with a 1960s Mad Men aesthetic. “

Germain lussier, by GizmodoHe said: “The first two episodes of #Loki are a gift to Marvel fans. They give their all when it comes to building a new world full of mystery, and it works. Hiddleston is like never before. The new characters go like a shot and there is A LOT to dig into, ”he posted on Twitter.

When and what time will Loki, chapter 1 be released?

Chapter 1 of Loki will premiere this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 via Disney Plus. The program will have a total of six weekly installments.