Loki returned to the MCU to stay. The new Marvel Studios series starring Tom Hiddleston premiered its first episode on Disney Plus and left more than one fan happy.

The story begins after Loki is captured by the Avengers in 2012, to later connect with the scene of the escape, thanks to the Tesseract, in Avengers: endgame.

Thus, the villain is transported to a desert, where he is captured by a group of agents of the Temporal Variation Authority They take him to the interdimensional agency to stand trial for his crimes.

ADD at UCM

The way Marvel Studios presents the Temporal Variation Authority (ADD) It is brilliant. It is a clear parody of the American bureaucracy. The TDA has retro touches in its facilities, such as the artifacts or furniture they use, clearly inspired by the 50s and 60s.

In addition, the way that Marvel has to weave its stories without being forced is applauded. In this sense, Kevin Feige plans in a millimeter way the universe he created since the premiere of Iron Man in 2008 so that future film and television projects fit perfectly, as it happens with Loki.

It is clear that the TDA will not only play an important role in the series, but it will also do so in phase 4 of the MCU. Especially in the movie Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness.

TVA came to the MCU to stay. Photo: Marvel Studios

Mobius M. Mobius, an unimportant character in the comics who stands out in the series

Marvel studios she is adept at making non-relevant or generic characters in comics look and play an important role on screen. It happened with Yondu, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Black Widow themselves, who had secondary interests or were in the shadow of the most important heroes of the ‘House of ideas’.

Film and television serve as a window for these heroes or villains to become known and for fans and neophytes to want to know more about them. This occurs with Mobius M. Mobius, played by Owen Wilson, who is the series’ second lead .

Mobius It only has sporadic appearances in the comics, without any relevance. But in Loki he plays an important role by rescuing Thor’s brother and showing him that he is not an omnipotent being as he believed. This revelation means that the evolution that the character had during nine years is summarized in a single episode.

The Loki He is a despot and not at all empathetic when he sees how his life is throughout the Infinity Saga, thanks to a device provided by Mobius. It is clear that the agent will play an important role in the MCU, as it is not yet known if he is a hero or a villain.

Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston). Photo: YouTube capture

Not everything is good in the first episode

Despite having a good start, there are flaws in the first installment. Loki continues with the MCU’s predictable humor, something they should change in the future . The scene of the protagonist when he threatens the worker to give him the Tesseract is not credible.

They are those moments when Marvel Studios adds a ‘funny’ moment to a sequence to force the viewer to sketch a smile, a situation that bruises part of the plot of the first episode.

Hopefully these moments are not common in the remaining five chapters of the series. A good story could be destabilized due to forced moments, although I don’t think it reaches the level of Thor: Ragnarok.

The scene that destabilized the first episode. Photo: Marvel Studios

Conclusions

The first episode of Loki had flaws, but these were imperceptible thanks to its story, the nods to the Avengers movie and key moments of the Infinity Saga. The series is a change of setting and tone between the three Marvel productions presented on Disney Plus .

On WandaVision we saw a fake Sitcom with touches of suspense and drama, while Falcon and the Winter Soldier was an action story that looked like a movie divided into episodes. In the Loki series we will have an adventure in each episode with a dose of comedy, which I hope is not excessive, and a great couple of protagonists who will reveal details about the multiverse and its consequences. Something that Marvel fans are looking forward to.

Loki – technical sheet

Director: Kate Herron.

Screenplay: Michael Waldron.

Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Owen Wilson, Cailey Fleming, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, Jon Levine, Lucius Baston, Chris Brewster, and Anya Ruoss.

Production Company: Marvel Studios.

Distributor: Disney Plus.