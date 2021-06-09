Loki, the series starring Tom Hiddleston, is the third long-form show that Marvel Studios has prepared for Disney Plus.

With WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier winning over the fans, more than one wants to know what the ‘God of deception’ has to present.

What is the Loki series about?

Loki will be a time and space traveler throughout human history, but his plans will be threatened by the Agency for Temporal Variation, which recruits him to be one of its undercover agents.

The adventures of the antihero will be part of phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will tell the events after the defeat of Thanos by the Avengers.

Loki Trailer

How and where to see Loki?

Loki is scheduled to premiere on Disney + on Wednesday, June 9. In total it will have six episodes, one per week, and they have already confirmed that chapter 1 will last 51 minutes.

What time does Loki premiere on Disney +?

Mexico 3.00 am

Colombia 3.00 am

Peru 3.00 am

Ecuador 3.00 am

Chile 4.00 am

Argentina 5.00 am

Uruguay 5.00 am

Paraguay 5.00 am

Brazil 5.00 am

Spain: 9.00 am (Thursday 10).

Loki cast and characters

The cast is headed by Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson, who will play TVA (Temporary Variation Authority) agent, Mobius M. Mobius. Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant will also be cast in the series.