Loki is the new series of Marvel studios for Disney Plus that will show us the adventures of Thor’s cunning half-brother and Avengers villain, after staying with the Tesseract and fleeing to another timeline in Avengers: endgame. Now, the character played by Tom Hiddleston will become a time traveler.

The fans of superheroes are looking forward to this production, the most recent bet of ‘The House of Ideas’ to repeat the success obtained with WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, series that were also seen through the streaming platform from Disney.

If you live in Spain, check in this note everything you need to know so as not to miss this story starring the charismatic ‘God of Lies’.

Release date and time of Loki in Spain

The first episode of Loki premieres this Wednesday, June 9 at 9:00 am (Spanish peninsular time).

Loki premiere times for other countries

Loki will premiere in the following hours of Wednesday, June 9 in this countries:

Mexico: 2.00 am

United States: 2.00 am

Colombia: 3.00 am

Peru: 3.00 am

Argentina: 5.00 am

Chile: 5.00 am

Brazil 5.00 am

See the online premiere of Loki on Disney Plus

The premiere of Loki can be seen online on Disney Plus, a streaming platform where you can find series and movies from Marvel studios, and that has a cost for annual and monthly packages. Currently, the subscription per month is € 8.99 in Spain and S / 25.90 in Peru.

Loki is coming to Disney Plus on June 9. Photo: Marvel Studios

Main characters of the Marvel series

Tom Hiddleston, who will play the protagonist Loki, heads a cast that includes Owen Wilson as the agent for the TVA (Temporary Variation Authority). Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant will also cast the series, albeit in undisclosed roles.

Tom Hiddleston – Loki

Owen Wilson – Mobius M. Mobius

Gugu Mbatha – Ra

Sophia Di Martino – Lady Loki

Wunmi Mosaku – Unknown role

Richard E. Grant – Unknown role.

Loki Synopsis and Trailer

On this occasion, Loki will be a traveler of time and space throughout the history of mankind, but his plans will be threatened by the Agency of Temporal Variation, which recruits him to be one of its agents.